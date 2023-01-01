$20,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford EcoSport
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
85,461KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10281501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Medium Stone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19-06654JB
- Mileage 85,461 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
