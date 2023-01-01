Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford EcoSport

85,461 KM

Details Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2019 Ford EcoSport

2019 Ford EcoSport

S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford EcoSport

S

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10281501
  2. 10281501
  3. 10281501
  4. 10281501
  5. 10281501
  6. 10281501
  7. 10281501
  8. 10281501
  9. 10281501
  10. 10281501
  11. 10281501
  12. 10281501
  13. 10281501
  14. 10281501
  15. 10281501
  16. 10281501
  17. 10281501
  18. 10281501
  19. 10281501
  20. 10281501
  21. 10281501
  22. 10281501
  23. 10281501
  24. 10281501
  25. 10281501
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
85,461KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10281501
  • Stock #: 19-06654JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Medium Stone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-06654JB
  • Mileage 85,461 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2014 Nissan Rogue SV
 58,883 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 54,036 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tundra P...
 82,607 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory