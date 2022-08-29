Menu
2019 Ford EcoSport

118,063 KM

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Ford EcoSport

2019 Ford EcoSport

SES | 4WD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS |

2019 Ford EcoSport

SES | 4WD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS |

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

118,063KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9187567
  • Stock #: 19-82342JB
  • VIN: MAJ6S3JL2KC282342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 19-82342JB
  • Mileage 118,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Swing open to the big things in life with this 2019 Ford EcoSport SES with a Gey exterior combined with Alloy Aluminum Wheels ! Enjoy the comfort of heated seats and heated steering wheel on chilly days ! The Intelligent 4WD assesses those road conditions, readjusting as needed to deliver the appropriate balance of handling and traction ! The personality packed EcoSport equipped with tons of features that stands apart from any crowd such as blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, parking sensors, auto start/stop, USB ports, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power sliding doors, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

