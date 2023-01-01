$29,900+ tax & licensing
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
83,440KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10281498
- Stock #: 19-63896MB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,440 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Power Tailgate
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Additional Features
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Power Brake
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3