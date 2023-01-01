Menu
2019 Ford Edge

83,440 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

83,440KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10281498
  • Stock #: 19-63896MB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-63896MB
  • Mileage 83,440 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Power Tailgate

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control

Additional Features

Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Power Brake
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

