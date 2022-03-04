Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8491686
  2. 8491686
  3. 8491686
  4. 8491686
  5. 8491686
  6. 8491686
  7. 8491686
  8. 8491686
  9. 8491686
  10. 8491686
  11. 8491686
  12. 8491686
  13. 8491686
  14. 8491686
  15. 8491686
  16. 8491686
  17. 8491686
  18. 8491686
  19. 8491686
  20. 8491686
  21. 8491686
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8491686
  • Stock #: 247347
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F71KUB72566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

.FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.STRUCTURAL ALTERATION.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2005 Pontiac Sunfire
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SEL
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory