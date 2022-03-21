2019 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900 + taxes & licensing 2 7 6 , 8 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8701409

8701409 Stock #: 19-70837MB

19-70837MB VIN: 1FMCU9GD6KUB70837

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 276,861 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Additional Features 4x4 Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.