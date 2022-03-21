Menu
2019 Ford Escape

276,861 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

| BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

2019 Ford Escape

| BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

276,861KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8701409
  Stock #: 19-70837MB
  VIN: 1FMCU9GD6KUB70837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 276,861 KM

Vehicle Description

Escape the restraints of life and become more versatile just like this Grey 2019 Ford Escape SE! Hidden under the hood is a 1.5L EcoBoost engine delivering exceptional fuel efficiency while remaining strong and capable! Ecoboost engine helps you make the most out of every drive with a highway fuel economy of 7.8L/100KM ! Includes voice commands, heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a USB port, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

