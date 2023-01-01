Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

101,287 KM

Details Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

101,287KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10180818
  Stock #: 19-13378JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-13378JB
  • Mileage 101,287 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control

Seating

Third Row Seating
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats

Additional Features

Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

