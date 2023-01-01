$31,900+ tax & licensing
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2019 Ford Explorer
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
101,287KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10180818
- Stock #: 19-13378JB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19-13378JB
- Mileage 101,287 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Seating
Third Row Seating
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Additional Features
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3