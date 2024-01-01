Menu
ENGINE LIGHT TPMS LIGH. AIRBAG LIGHT. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

2019 Ford Explorer

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer

Police IN

2019 Ford Explorer

Police IN

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1FM5K8AR1KGA53811

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

ENGINE LIGHT TPMS LIGH. AIRBAG LIGHT. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
2019 Ford Explorer