2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
Used
225,489KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP2KFB72966
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 48525BU
- Mileage 225,489 KM
Vehicle Description
Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package
Front collision mitigation
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-242-2883
