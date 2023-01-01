Menu
2019 Ford F-150

51,234 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT | 4X4 | LOW KM!! | 6 SEATER | APPLE CARPLAY | TOW HITCH

2019 Ford F-150

XLT | 4X4 | LOW KM!! | 6 SEATER | APPLE CARPLAY | TOW HITCH

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

51,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9982451
  • Stock #: 19-36281T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,234 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are looking for a Truck that has stood the test of time and never backed down from a challenge - you have found it with the 2019 F-150 XLT! It's 2.7L V6 engine is a powerhouse that puts the power to the ground through a 4X4 system ready to handle any terrain on its path! You will also be amazed at the amount of space in the rear seats say goodbye to cramping legs and kinked necks! Includes forward-collision warning, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input,cruise control, keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, tow hitch, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

4x4
Dual Air Controls
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-XXXX

877-243-9104

