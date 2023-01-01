$39,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
XLT | 4X4 | LOW KM!! | 6 SEATER | APPLE CARPLAY | TOW HITCH
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
51,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9982451
- Stock #: 19-36281T
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,234 KM
Vehicle Description
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:
1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,
2) Low No Haggle Pricing,
3) 7 Day Exchange policy*
Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!
The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
4x4
Dual Air Controls
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3