North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2019 Ford Fusion
SE
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 10621143
- Stock #: 259865
- VIN: 3FA6P0LU6KR125176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION - DAMAGE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
