2019 Ford Fusion

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2019 Ford Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

SE

2019 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10621143
  • Stock #: 259865
  • VIN: 3FA6P0LU6KR125176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 259865
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION - DAMAGE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

