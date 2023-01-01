Menu
2019 Honda Civic

100,521 KM

Details Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

100,521KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10453446
  • Stock #: 19-15888 T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-15888 T
  • Mileage 100,521 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Security

Anti-Theft

Seating

Cloth Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Wheel Covers
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
iPod Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

