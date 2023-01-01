$21,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
100,521KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10453446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19-15888 T
- Mileage 100,521 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Safety
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
Anti-Theft
Seating
Cloth Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
Wheel Covers
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
iPod Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
