Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

SI

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

SI

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

  1. 9627169
  2. 9627169
  3. 9627169
  4. 9627169
  5. 9627169
  6. 9627169
  7. 9627169
  8. 9627169
  9. 9627169
  10. 9627169
  11. 9627169
  12. 9627169
  13. 9627169
  14. 9627169
  15. 9627169
  16. 9627169
  17. 9627169
  18. 9627169
  19. 9627169
  20. 9627169
  21. 9627169
  22. 9627169
  23. 9627169
  24. 9627169
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9627169
  • Stock #: 253849
  • VIN: 2HGFC1E56KH200621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT IS ON. ABS LIGHT IS ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT IS ON

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2003 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Acura TLX Tech
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic SI
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Quick Links
Directions Inventory