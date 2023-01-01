Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

93,916 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX FWD | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | LANEKEEP ASSIST | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

LX FWD | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | LANEKEEP ASSIST | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9711469
  2. 9711469
  3. 9711469
  4. 9711469
  5. 9711469
  6. 9711469
  7. 9711469
  8. 9711469
  9. 9711469
  10. 9711469
  11. 9711469
  12. 9711469
  13. 9711469
  14. 9711469
  15. 9711469
  16. 9711469
  17. 9711469
  18. 9711469
  19. 9711469
  20. 9711469
  21. 9711469
  22. 9711469
  23. 9711469
  24. 9711469
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
93,916KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9711469
  • Stock #: 19-08442JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-08442JB
  • Mileage 93,916 KM

Vehicle Description

One of the most recognizable and reliable names in the car business - the Honda Civic! This Canadian made classic comes in a bright white paint finish and a black cloth interior! Come give this one a test drive today and play around with some features this model has, including voice commands, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, heated seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Honda CR-V LX B...
 104,810 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V LX B...
 18,949 KM
$38,990 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 102,381 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory