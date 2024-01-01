Menu
FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT ON. MAINTENANCE LIGHT ON.

2019 Honda CR-V

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V

LX

2019 Honda CR-V

LX

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 2HKRW2H21KH105739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT ON. MAINTENANCE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2019 Honda CR-V