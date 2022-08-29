Menu
2019 Honda Fit

8,962 KM

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Honda Fit

2019 Honda Fit

LX w/Honda Sensing | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

2019 Honda Fit

LX w/Honda Sensing | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

8,962KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9311275
  • Stock #: 19-01992JB
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H51KM101992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-01992JB
  • Mileage 8,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Great on gas and super reliable! This 2019 Honda Fit finished in black exterior is set to amaze you! Its equipped with a 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre, i-VTEC engine thats powerful and super-fuel-efficient generating a fuel economy of 5.9L/100KM on highway! Includes forward-collision warning, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, USB ports, cruise control, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CVT

