2019 Honda Ridgeline

176,078 KM

Details Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Honda Ridgeline

2019 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

2019 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

176,078KM
Used
  • Stock #: 19-00889 jb

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,078 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Remote Starter

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

