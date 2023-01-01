Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

50,276 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred | SUN AND SAFETY PACKAGE | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred | SUN AND SAFETY PACKAGE | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

50,276KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9468744
  • Stock #: 19-36696JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,276 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Elantra Preferred is in a league of it's own! It is a compact sedan, economical, and sporty! This Elantra even comes equipped with stunningly good looks finished in a Silver exterior and alloy wheels! Receive impressive power and efficiency from the six speed automatic transmission with a 2.0L engine that runs as smooth as butter!Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, parking sensors, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, push-button start, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

