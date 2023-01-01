Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

108,542 KM

Details Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Ultimate

Location

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

108,542KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10453452
  • Stock #: 19-85081 jb

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phantom Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,542 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Parking Assistance
Heads-Up Display
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Telematics
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

