Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

48,741 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.4 | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.4 | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 8811239
  2. 8811239
  3. 8811239
  4. 8811239
  5. 8811239
  6. 8811239
  7. 8811239
  8. 8811239
  9. 8811239
  10. 8811239
  11. 8811239
  12. 8811239
  13. 8811239
  14. 8811239
  15. 8811239
  16. 8811239
  17. 8811239
  18. 8811239
  19. 8811239
  20. 8811239
  21. 8811239
  22. 8811239
  23. 8811239
  24. 8811239
  25. 8811239
  26. 8811239
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

48,741KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8811239
  • Stock #: 19-11151JB
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAD7KH111151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,741 KM

Vehicle Description

An incredible family vehicle that checks all the boxes! This 2019 Santa Fe Preferred with Dark Chrome accents is filled with plenty of features to keep the whole family comfortable and safe! The Santa Fe is no stranger to good looks, as it comes finished in a Red exterior and sporty alloy wheels! Powered by an amazingly smooth 2.4L engine that delivers an impressive balance of power and efficiency so that you can still have a little fun with out stopping at the pumps too often! Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, parking sensors, auto start/stop, a USB port, cruise control, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
AWD
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Lexus NX 300
 32,732 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Buick Verano Le...
 27,160 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 45,677 KM
$29,088 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory