2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

39,292 KM

Details Description Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

39,292KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8935711
  Stock #: 19-63929PC
  VIN: 5NMS3CAA5KH063929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,292 KM

Vehicle Description

An incredible family vehicle that checks all the boxes! This 2019 Santa Fe Luxury with Chrome accents is filled with plenty of features to keep the whole family comfortable and safe! The Santa Fe is no stranger to good looks, as it comes finished in a Red exterior and sporty alloy wheels! Powered by an amazingly smooth 2.0L turbo engine that delivers an impressive balance of power and efficiency so that you can still have a little fun with out stopping at the pumps too often! Includes a 360 degree surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated & cooled leather seats, heated outboard second row seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, auto start/stop, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
AWD
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

