2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

$36,900 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 2 9 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8935711

8935711 Stock #: 19-63929PC

19-63929PC VIN: 5NMS3CAA5KH063929

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,292 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Ventilated Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Additional Features Premium Audio AWD Dual Air Controls 8 speed automatic

