2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

58,414 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL AWD | SAFETY PKG | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL AWD | SAFETY PKG | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

58,414KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9548320
  Stock #: 19-23886JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,414 KM

Vehicle Description

With this 2019 Santa Fe Sport you get a luxurious interior, a bright silver pain job andexcellent ride quality, all at an amazing low no-haggle price! Break out of your everyday norm and explore new possibilities! This Santa Fe Sport is powered by a 2.4L turbocharged engine that churns out amazing power while keeping great fuel efficiency! Includes voice commands, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, remote start, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
rear air
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

