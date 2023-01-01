Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Cherokee

21,538 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North !! LOW KM'S !! | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING | POWER LIFTGATE | CRUISE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North !! LOW KM'S !! | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING | POWER LIFTGATE | CRUISE CONTROL

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9711472
  2. 9711472
  3. 9711472
  4. 9711472
  5. 9711472
  6. 9711472
  7. 9711472
  8. 9711472
  9. 9711472
  10. 9711472
  11. 9711472
  12. 9711472
  13. 9711472
  14. 9711472
  15. 9711472
  16. 9711472
  17. 9711472
  18. 9711472
  19. 9711472
  20. 9711472
  21. 9711472
  22. 9711472
  23. 9711472
  24. 9711472
  25. 9711472
  26. 9711472
  27. 9711472
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
21,538KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9711472
  • Stock #: 19-19242JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,538 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy freedom matched with the power of authentic Jeep brand four-wheel drive with the newly acquired 2019 Jeep Cherokee North finished in black combined with a black cloth interior! Drive with a peace of mind with an option to choose from up to four sure-footed modes: Auto, Snow, Sport, and Sand/Mud! Includes voice commands, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, auto start/stop, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 Ford F-250 XLT ...
 104,064 KM
$43,800 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 70,585 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee N...
 21,538 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory