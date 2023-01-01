2019 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 9972797

9972797 Stock #: 254781

254781 VIN: 1C4PJMBX2KD318548

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 254781

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.