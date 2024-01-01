Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

Details Features

2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDG2KW602396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Jeep Wrangler