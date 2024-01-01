$27,986+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
2019 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$27,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 75,707 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash your adventurous spirit with the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2-Door, a perfect blend of rugged capability and everyday comfort. Equipped with a durable hardtop and air conditioning, this versatile SUV is ready to tackle both city streets and off-road trails with ease. Its iconic design, featuring bold lines and a distinctive grille, stands out wherever you go. Under the hood, the 3.6L V6 engine delivers reliable power, ensuring you can confidently take on any terrain. Whether you're navigating through rough landscapes or cruising on a weekend road trip, the Wrangler Sport's tough build, advanced 4x4 system, and comfortable interior make it the ultimate vehicle for those who crave adventure without compromising on convenience. Get ready to explore in style - your next journey begins with this 2019 Jeep Wrangler!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-242-2883