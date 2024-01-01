Menu
Unleash your adventurous spirit with the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2-Door, a perfect blend of rugged capability and everyday comfort. Equipped with a durable hardtop and air conditioning, this versatile SUV is ready to tackle both city streets and off-road trails with ease. Its iconic design, featuring bold lines and a distinctive grille, stands out wherever you go. Under the hood, the 3.6L V6 engine delivers reliable power, ensuring you can confidently take on any terrain. Whether youre navigating through rough landscapes or cruising on a weekend road trip, the Wrangler Sports tough build, advanced 4x4 system, and comfortable interior make it the ultimate vehicle for those who crave adventure without compromising on convenience. Get ready to explore in style - your next journey begins with this 2019 Jeep Wrangler!

2019 Jeep Wrangler

$27,986 + tax & licensing

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

VIN 1C4GJXAG9KW675460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 75,707 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
BRIGHT WHITE
AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TIRES: 245/75R17 ALL SEASON (STD)
GVWR: TBA (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Jeep Wrangler