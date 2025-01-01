Menu
ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | HARDTOP | Conquer any terrain with this rugged yet refined 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4x4, powered by the legendary 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine for outstanding performance on and off the road. With its iconic Jeep styling, removable top and doors, and Trail Rated capability, this Wrangler delivers the ultimate open-air adventure experience. The spacious four-door design offers comfort and practicality for daily driving while maintaining the unmatched off-road prowess Jeep is known for. Whether youre exploring trails, cruising the highway, or tackling tough weather, this Wrangler Unlimited Sport is ready to take you there in style and confidence.

2019 Jeep Wrangler

129,715 KM

$30,986

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$30,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,715KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDG6KW596926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,715 KM

Vehicle Description

| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | HARDTOP | Conquer any terrain with this rugged yet refined 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4x4, powered by the legendary 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine for outstanding performance on and off the road. With its iconic Jeep styling, removable top and doors, and Trail Rated capability, this Wrangler delivers the ultimate open-air adventure experience. The spacious four-door design offers comfort and practicality for daily driving while maintaining the unmatched off-road prowess Jeep is known for. Whether you're exploring trails, cruising the highway, or tackling tough weather, this Wrangler Unlimited Sport is ready to take you there in style and confidence.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
BLACK
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
TIRES: 245/75R17 ALL SEASON (STD)
GVWR: 2 404 KGS (5 300 LBS) (STD)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Automatic Headlamps Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Deep...

$30,986

+ taxes & licensing>

