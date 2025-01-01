$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,119KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG4KW668186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,119 KM
Vehicle Description
Sahara 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Remote proximity keyless entry
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES (STD)
Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain
SKY POWER SOFT TOP W/1-TOUCH -inc: Removable Rear Quarter Windows Power Top Quarter Window Storage Bag
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain Front Heated Seats
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Yr SiriusXM T...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 119,119 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Durango GT 62,937 KM $39,888 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Big Horn 169,986 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-242-2883
2019 Jeep Wrangler