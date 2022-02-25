Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

108,571 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

SPORT

SPORT

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,571KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8420276
  • Stock #: 11049UQ
  • VIN: 1C4HJXAN8KW609694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,571 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

