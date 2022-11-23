Menu
2019 Kia NIRO

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 9394435
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9394435
  • Stock #: 252925
  • VIN: KNDCC3LC1K5353851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWERSHIP. 4 EXTRA TIRES. TIRES NOT ON RIMS.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

