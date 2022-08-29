Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9064759
  • Stock #: 249342
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA3XKG456286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

