2019 Lincoln MKC

59,325 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Lincoln MKC

2019 Lincoln MKC

Reserve RESERVE | AWD | PADDLE SHIFTERS | NAV | LANE DEPARTURE | HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS | MEMORY SE

2019 Lincoln MKC

Reserve RESERVE | AWD | PADDLE SHIFTERS | NAV | LANE DEPARTURE | HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS | MEMORY SE

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

59,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10125330
  • Stock #: 19-03134MB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-03134MB
  • Mileage 59,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Step inside the meticulously crafted interior of the 2019 Lincoln MKC, and you'll discover a world of refined comfort and indulgence. From the premium materials and exquisite details to the spacious seating and advanced amenities, every aspect of the cabin is designed to enhance your driving pleasure. Sink into the available heated and ventilated seats and let the MKC surround you with opulence. Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, front & rear sunroofs, parking sensors, remote start, paddle shifters, auto start/stop, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

