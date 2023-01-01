Menu
2019 Lincoln MKC

67,449 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Lincoln MKC

2019 Lincoln MKC

Reserve RESERVE | AWD | PADDLE SHIFTERS | APPLE CARPLAY | NAV | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS

2019 Lincoln MKC

Reserve RESERVE | AWD | PADDLE SHIFTERS | APPLE CARPLAY | NAV | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

67,449KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10166358
  • Stock #: 19-30983JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-30983JB
  • Mileage 67,449 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience elegance, craftsmanship, and luxury with the beautiful 2019 Lincoln MKC! This MKC Reserve is finished in a gorgeous white painted exterior, and its rolling on 18 inch silver alloy wheels to complement its elegant exterior styling! Hop in the cabin, and you will be greeted by pure luxury with a black leather interior with wood trim complete with heated & cooled seats with memory settings, multi-colour interior ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof so that you can experience the elements in comfort! Under the hood is a 2.0L turbo 4 cylinder that delivers a powerful 245 horsepower while also providing great efficiency! This MKC is not only elegant, but it is also loaded with many great comfort and safety features to enhance your luxury experience such as blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, parking sensors, remote start, paddle shifters, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

