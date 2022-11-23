Menu
2019 Lincoln MKC

71,462 KM

Details Description Features

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Lincoln MKC

2019 Lincoln MKC

Reserve |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS |

2019 Lincoln MKC

Reserve |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

71,462KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9375508
  Stock #: 19-29808MB
  • VIN: 5LMCJ3D92KUL29808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-29808MB
  • Mileage 71,462 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel rejuvenated inside the innovative and luxurious 2019 Lincoln MKC Reserve! A versatile vehicle with luxury infused throughout this MKC comes finished in a White exterior with a magnificent interior with heated leather seats and a panoramic moonroof ! Enjoy views like never before with panoramic moonroof and drive with confidence with the 2.0L Turbo AWD ! Start everyday with a right foot! Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, park assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated & cooled leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, parking sensors, remote start, paddle shifters, USB ports, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

