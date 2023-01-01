$37,500+ tax & licensing
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2019 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
52,761KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10206633
- Stock #: 19-37631JB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,761 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
XM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Security
Anti-Theft
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sirius Radio
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Rear Heating
Active suspension
Heated Back Seats
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
