Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

52,761 KM

Details Features

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2019 Lincoln Nautilus

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10206633
  2. 10206633
  3. 10206633
  4. 10206633
  5. 10206633
  6. 10206633
  7. 10206633
  8. 10206633
  9. 10206633
  10. 10206633
  11. 10206633
  12. 10206633
  13. 10206633
  14. 10206633
  15. 10206633
  16. 10206633
  17. 10206633
  18. 10206633
  19. 10206633
  20. 10206633
  21. 10206633
  22. 10206633
  23. 10206633
  24. 10206633
  25. 10206633
  26. 10206633
  27. 10206633
  28. 10206633
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,761KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10206633
  • Stock #: 19-37631JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,761 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sirius Radio
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Active suspension
Heated Back Seats
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 117,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Tigu...
 39,780 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2019 MINI 5 Door Coo...
 0 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory