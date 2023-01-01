Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

77,638 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS & STEERING

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS & STEERING

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

77,638KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10166364
  • Stock #: 19-41234JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,638 KM

Vehicle Description

Have a blast driving on your road trip with this 2019 Mazda CX-5! This CX-5 GS is finished in a stealthy black painted exterior and is rolling on grey 17 inch alloy wheels that gives this already stylish crossover a dark and stealthy look that will certainly make you stand out from the crowd! Inside the cabin is a black leather and suede interior that continues the stealth mode theme with comfort features like heated seats, heated steering wheel and a power adjustable driver's seat! Under the hood is a 2.5L SKYACTIV 4 cylinder engine that produces a peppy 187 horsepower that helps enhance the CX-5 fun-to-drive nature while also providing great efficiency while on the move! This CX-5 is equipped with features like blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Exterior

tinted windows

Comfort

rear air

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

