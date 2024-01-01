Menu
FINANCIAL REPO. MAINTENANCE LIGHT ON. SOLD ON BID APPROVAL.

2019 Mazda CX-5

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5

Sport

2019 Mazda CX-5

Sport

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN JM3KFABL1K0609368

  Exterior Colour BLU
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

FINANCIAL REPO. MAINTENANCE LIGHT ON. SOLD ON BID APPROVAL.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-XXXX

866-229-2253

2019 Mazda CX-5