2019 Mazda CX-5

59,633 KM

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

GS | BLUETOOTH | AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

GS | BLUETOOTH | AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

59,633KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9245512
  • Stock #: 19-16829JB
  • VIN: JM3KFBCMXK0516829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,633 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel exhilarated with this 2019 Mazda CX-5 ! Finished in Blue exterior this CX-5 looks stunning! Black Leather with Black cloth insert seats truly brings out the spacious interior in this CX-5! Equipped with front heated seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you comfy no matter what the weather is! Includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, voice commands, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

