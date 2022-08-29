Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

70,125 KM

Details Description Features

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

C 43 | CONVERTIBLE | AMG | AWD | HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

C 43 | CONVERTIBLE | AMG | AWD | HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9311284
  2. 9311284
  3. 9311284
  4. 9311284
  5. 9311284
  6. 9311284
  7. 9311284
  8. 9311284
  9. 9311284
  10. 9311284
  11. 9311284
  12. 9311284
  13. 9311284
  14. 9311284
  15. 9311284
  16. 9311284
  17. 9311284
  18. 9311284
  19. 9311284
  20. 9311284
  21. 9311284
  22. 9311284
  23. 9311284
  24. 9311284
  25. 9311284
  26. 9311284
  27. 9311284
  28. 9311284
  29. 9311284
  30. 9311284
  31. 9311284
  32. 9311284
  33. 9311284
  34. 9311284
  35. 9311284
  36. 9311284
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

70,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9311284
  • Stock #: 19-97081JB
  • VIN: WDDWK6EB9KF797081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 70,125 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Mercedes AMG C 43 is a German engineered masterpiece, with the perfect cobination of comfort and power! It looks and feels solid and understated! The AMG C 43 is eager to prove its worth and with features like heated leather seats, convertible roof, all-wheel drive, and navigation, it wont take much convincing! It's time for an upgrade - you deserve it! Includes a 360 degree surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated & cooled leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, parking sensors, paddle shifters, auto start/stop, USB ports, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
rear air
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
Dual Air Controls
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 90,694 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape | B...
 32,136 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain Den...
 37,383 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory