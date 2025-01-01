$21,986+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Altima
2.5 Platinum
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and reliability with this 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5L Platinum. With sleek, modern styling and a premium interior, this top-of-the-line sedan offers leather-appointed seats, a power moonroof, and advanced tech features like ProPILOT Assist, Apple CarPlay, and a crisp Bose premium audio system. Its fuel-efficient 2.5L engine delivers a smooth, responsive ride, while intelligent all-wheel drive gives you confidence in any condition. Meticulously maintained and loaded with features, this Altima is the perfect choice for anyone seeking comfort, safety, and style in one refined package. Don't miss your chance to drive a car that feels like new - at a price that makes sense!
