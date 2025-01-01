Menu
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and reliability with this 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5L Platinum. With sleek, modern styling and a premium interior, this top-of-the-line sedan offers leather-appointed seats, a power moonroof, and advanced tech features like ProPILOT Assist, Apple CarPlay, and a crisp Bose premium audio system. Its fuel-efficient 2.5L engine delivers a smooth, responsive ride, while intelligent all-wheel drive gives you confidence in any condition. Meticulously maintained and loaded with features, this Altima is the perfect choice for anyone seeking comfort, safety, and style in one refined package. Dont miss your chance to drive a car that feels like new - at a price that makes sense!

2019 Nissan Altima

94,500 KM

$21,986

+ tax & licensing
12469033

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$21,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4BL4FWXKN306959

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and reliability with this 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5L Platinum. With sleek, modern styling and a premium interior, this top-of-the-line sedan offers leather-appointed seats, a power moonroof, and advanced tech features like ProPILOT Assist, Apple CarPlay, and a crisp Bose premium audio system. Its fuel-efficient 2.5L engine delivers a smooth, responsive ride, while intelligent all-wheel drive gives you confidence in any condition. Meticulously maintained and loaded with features, this Altima is the perfect choice for anyone seeking comfort, safety, and style in one refined package. Don't miss your chance to drive a car that feels like new - at a price that makes sense!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

