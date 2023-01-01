Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2019 Nissan Kicks





North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5



$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10223688
  • Stock #: 257820
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CUXKL496115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

