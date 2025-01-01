Menu
Account
Sign In
| NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Experience style, comfort, and practicality with this 2019 Nissan Qashqai, a versatile SUV designed to handle both city streets and weekend adventures. With its modern design, spacious interior, and advanced safety features, the Qashqai delivers a confident and comfortable drive every time. It offers excellent fuel efficiency, user-friendly technology, and flexible cargo spaceperfect for commuting, road trips, or family life. Reliable and well-equipped, this Qashqai is ready to give you the comfort and confidence you deserve at a great value.

2019 Nissan Qashqai

102,564 KM

Details Description Features

$17,886

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Qashqai

S

Watch This Vehicle
12899546

2019 Nissan Qashqai

S

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

  1. 12899546
  2. 12899546
  3. 12899546
  4. 12899546
  5. 12899546
  6. 12899546
  7. 12899546
  8. 12899546
  9. 12899546
  10. 12899546
  11. 12899546
  12. 12899546
  13. 12899546
  14. 12899546
  15. 12899546
  16. 12899546
  17. 12899546
  18. 12899546
  19. 12899546
  20. 12899546
  21. 12899546
  22. 12899546
  23. 12899546
  24. 12899546
  25. 12899546
  26. 12899546
  27. 12899546
  28. 12899546
  29. 12899546
  30. 12899546
  31. 12899546
  32. 12899546
Contact Seller

$17,886

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,564KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR0KW336014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,564 KM

Vehicle Description

| NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Experience style, comfort, and practicality with this 2019 Nissan Qashqai, a versatile SUV designed to handle both city streets and weekend adventures. With its modern design, spacious interior, and advanced safety features, the Qashqai delivers a confident and comfortable drive every time. It offers excellent fuel efficiency, user-friendly technology, and flexible cargo spaceperfect for commuting, road trips, or family life. Reliable and well-equipped, this Qashqai is ready to give you the comfort and confidence you deserve at a great value.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai S for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai S 102,564 KM $17,886 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury for sale in Innisfil, ON
2022 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury 109,237 KM $42,986 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 Ford Escape SE 79,178 KM $18,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,886

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2019 Nissan Qashqai