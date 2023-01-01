Menu
ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2019 Nissan Rogue

0 KM

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV3KC725392

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

2019 Nissan Rogue