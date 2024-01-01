Menu
FINANCIAL REPO. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE (TRUNK PAN) FROM PREVIOUS COLLISION.

2019 Nissan Rogue

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

VIN 5N1AT2MT8KC706092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE (TRUNK PAN) FROM PREVIOUS COLLISION.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

866-229-2253

