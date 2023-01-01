Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

53,321 KM

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

53,321KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 19-41649MB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an SUV that can do it all? The 2019 Rogue SV is capable of so much more than just looking on point 24/7 in its diamond white tricoat exterior! It can be the perfect road trip companion with SiriusXM, a panoramic sunroof and black cloth seats all around to keep you both entertained and comfortable! The Rogue has great cargo space with 39 cu. ft! Includes voice commands, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, remote start, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
rear air
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

