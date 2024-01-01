Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the perfect blend of power and style with this 2019 Ram 1500 Sport! Designed for both work and play, this truck boasts a robust 5.7L HEMI V8 engine that delivers impressive towing capacity and exhilarating performance. The sleek exterior features bold lines and a striking grille, while the spacious interior offers premium materials and cutting-edge technology, including an intuitive infotainment system with a large touchscreen. With its advanced safety features and smooth ride, this Ram 1500 Sport is ready to tackle any adventure. Dont miss out on the chance to own a truck that combines rugged capability with modern comfort - schedule a test drive today!

2019 RAM 1500

152,109 KM

Details Description Features

$36,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$36,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,109KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT2KN749242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of power and style with this 2019 Ram 1500 Sport! Designed for both work and play, this truck boasts a robust 5.7L HEMI V8 engine that delivers impressive towing capacity and exhilarating performance. The sleek exterior features bold lines and a striking grille, while the spacious interior offers premium materials and cutting-edge technology, including an intuitive infotainment system with a large touchscreen. With its advanced safety features and smooth ride, this Ram 1500 Sport is ready to tackle any adventure. Don't miss out on the chance to own a truck that combines rugged capability with modern comfort - schedule a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Keyless Start
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear wheelhouse liners
Sport Performance Hood
Spray-in bedliner

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Electronic locking rear differential
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 9" Black Aluminum
Deployable Bed Step
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Front Ventilated Seats
Requires Subscription
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet Rear Media Hub w/2 ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Google Android Auto Instrument Cluster Body-Colour Door Handles Rear Wheel Spats Front Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Overhead LED Lamps H...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Centre Stack Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscrip...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2015 Honda Odyssey for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Honda Odyssey 206,194 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 RAM 1500 SPORT 89,283 KM $44,986 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW X4 xDrive30i for sale in Innisfil, ON
2023 BMW X4 xDrive30i 17,358 KM $58,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,986

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500