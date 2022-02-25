Menu
2019 RAM 1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 8435205
  • Stock #: 902380
  • VIN: 1C6SRFBT8KN562346

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 902380
  • Mileage 0 KM

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN CAMBRIDGE ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.ENGINE LIGHT ON. VEHICLE WAS AN INSURANCE TOTAL LOSS.VEHICLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED AS STOLEN

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: Engine,Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth

