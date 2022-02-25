$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 8435205
- Stock #: 902380
- VIN: 1C6SRFBT8KN562346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 902380
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN CAMBRIDGE ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.ENGINE LIGHT ON. VEHICLE WAS AN INSURANCE TOTAL LOSS.VEHICLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED AS STOLEN
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: Engine,Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
