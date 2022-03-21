Menu
2019 RAM 1500

110,713 KM

Details Description Features

$47,586

+ tax & licensing
$47,586

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel DUAL PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ALPINE SPEAKERS

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel DUAL PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ALPINE SPEAKERS

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,586

+ taxes & licensing

110,713KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8964526
  • Stock #: 46563AU
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT2KN670492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,713 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!





Rebel 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT



Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, 115V Auxiliary Rear Power Outlet, 2 USB Full Function/Charge Only Media Hub, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Body Color Door Handles, Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Foam Bottle Insert (Door Trim Panel), Google Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Overhead LED Lamps, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Heated Fold Away Mirrors, Power-Folding Mirrors, Premium Overhead Console, Quick Order Package 25W Rebel, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Rear Window Defroster, Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Single Disc Remote CD Player, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener.





ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

