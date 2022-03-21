$47,586+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel DUAL PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ALPINE SPEAKERS
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-797-9700
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,586
- Listing ID: 8964526
- Stock #: 46563AU
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT2KN670492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,713 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Rebel 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT
Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, 115V Auxiliary Rear Power Outlet, 2 USB Full Function/Charge Only Media Hub, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Body Color Door Handles, Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Foam Bottle Insert (Door Trim Panel), Google Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Overhead LED Lamps, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Heated Fold Away Mirrors, Power-Folding Mirrors, Premium Overhead Console, Quick Order Package 25W Rebel, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Rear Window Defroster, Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Single Disc Remote CD Player, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener.
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Vehicle Features
