2019 RAM 1500

65,433 KM

Details Description Features

$33,986

+ tax & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Classic SLT HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL |

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

65,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9286987
  • Stock #: 11218U
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GG6KS623730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,433 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!





Fresh oil change, | Fully detailed, 7" Colour In-Cluster Display, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Front Heated Seats, Glove Box Lamp, Heated Seats & Wheel Group, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Bed Lighting, Luxury Group, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Quick Order Package 22G SLT, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Security Alarm, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener.



SLT Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic

Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

