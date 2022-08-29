$33,986+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Classic SLT HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL |
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
$33,986
- Listing ID: 9286987
- Stock #: 11218U
- VIN: 1C6RR7GG6KS623730
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 11218U
- Mileage 65,433 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Fresh oil change, | Fully detailed, 7" Colour In-Cluster Display, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Front Heated Seats, Glove Box Lamp, Heated Seats & Wheel Group, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Bed Lighting, Luxury Group, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Quick Order Package 22G SLT, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Security Alarm, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener.
SLT Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic
Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Vehicle Features
