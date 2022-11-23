$33,326+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,326
+ taxes & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-797-9700
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Classic ST
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-797-9700
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,326
+ taxes & licensing
42,756KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9367870
- Stock #: 11189UQ
- VIN: 1C6RR7FG2KS664857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 42,756 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9