2019 RAM 1500 Classic

71,330 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

71,330KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10458228
  • Stock #: 19-06188 jb

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,330 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tonneau Cover
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Electric Seats

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
iPod Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-XXXX

877-243-9104

